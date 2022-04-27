Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-6.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.38. 27,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.53.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oshkosh by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,068,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.