Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.270 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.27 EPS.

NYSE OTIS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 62,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

