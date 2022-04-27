Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,569 shares of company stock worth $899,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 101,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 44,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $32.33. 34,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.92.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

