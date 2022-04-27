Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.29.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,569 shares of company stock worth $899,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $32.33. 34,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.92.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Overstock.com (Get Rating)
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.
