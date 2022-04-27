Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,615. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,231,000 after purchasing an additional 139,152 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 355,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 130,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,449,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

