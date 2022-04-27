Oxygen (OXY) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.83 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $9.83 million and $487,225.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

