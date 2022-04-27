Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.830-$2.830 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $160.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.76 and its 200-day moving average is $142.57. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.38.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.