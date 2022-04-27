PAID Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160,637.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $16.55 million and $160,637.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.45 or 0.07381616 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00046874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.