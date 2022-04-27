Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

IVE stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.39. 113,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,386. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.69 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.53.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

