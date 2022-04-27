Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. 107,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,726. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.75.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

