Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Down 85.0% in April

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the March 31st total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

PZG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 170,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,570. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.80. Paramount Gold Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Paramount Gold Nevada ( NYSEAMERICAN:PZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

