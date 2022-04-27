Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) to Issue $1.04 Quarterly Dividend

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Park National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Park National has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park National to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

PRK opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $145.33.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Park National by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Park National by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

