Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of PASG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 847.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

