Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.14.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1,800.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Paychex by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,939. Paychex has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.