Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.724-$3.739 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.54 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.14.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.69. 1,777,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,940. Paychex has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

