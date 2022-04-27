PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PayPal were worth $272,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. 23,945,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,159,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

