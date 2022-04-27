PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after buying an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.57. 1,004,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,157,379. The company has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.33.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.