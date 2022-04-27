PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $25,640,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,140,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,405,573.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00.

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80.

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. 157,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 337,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 367,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PBF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

