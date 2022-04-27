PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 7.5% on Insider Selling

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares were down 7.5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 37,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,497,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Specifically, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,084,210.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,005,559 shares of company stock worth $29,296,301. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,748,000 after acquiring an additional 398,972 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

