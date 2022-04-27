PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 2,611 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $129,479.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,153,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,738,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $134,938.68.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $142,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18.

On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $44,022.84.

On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $90,990.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $71,882.32.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $123,003.54.

On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $226,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $368,728.24.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $107,575.00.

Shares of CNXN stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $800.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PC Connection by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PC Connection by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

