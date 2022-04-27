PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 2,611 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $129,479.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,153,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,738,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $134,938.68.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $142,155.00.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $44,022.84.
- On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $90,990.00.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $71,882.32.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $123,003.54.
- On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $226,070.00.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $368,728.24.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $107,575.00.
Shares of CNXN stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PC Connection by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PC Connection by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CNXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.