Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.630 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. 1,794,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,914. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

