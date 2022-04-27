Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.44 Million

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Peony has a market capitalization of $55.44 million and $180,645.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00021143 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 211,141,566 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.