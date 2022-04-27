PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.24.
About PermRock Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.