Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Stock Price Up 1%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 209.12 and last traded at 208.72. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 926 shares. The stock had previously closed at 206.58.

PDRDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pernod Ricard from €240.00 ($258.06) to €230.00 ($247.31) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €266.00 ($286.02) to €273.00 ($293.55) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 210.00.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.