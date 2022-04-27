Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 931,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Pfizer by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,321,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,112,000 after buying an additional 887,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 643,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,047,496. The company has a market capitalization of $277.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

