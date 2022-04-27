Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) vs. DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Head-To-Head Analysis

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 12.68, suggesting that its share price is 1,168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DXC Technology and Phunware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.40 -$149.00 million ($2.43) -11.96 Phunware $10.64 million 18.65 -$53.52 million ($0.71) -2.87

Phunware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phunware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology -3.67% 16.81% 4.23% Phunware -489.48% -175.91% -84.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DXC Technology and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 2 1 7 0 2.50 Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

DXC Technology currently has a consensus target price of $42.18, indicating a potential upside of 45.10%. Phunware has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 132.84%. Given Phunware’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Summary

Phunware beats DXC Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, this segment offers business process services, which include integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services support infrastructure, applications, and workplace IT operations, including hardware, software, physical/virtual end-user devices, collaboration tools, and IT support services. In addition, this segment offers workplace and mobility services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, Internet of Things, and mobility services. The company has a strategic collaboration with Microsoft. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

About Phunware (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. The company also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; and offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

