Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.16. 474,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,488. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $33,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Creative Planning raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,258 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,004 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,271 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.