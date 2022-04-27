Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.16. The company had a trading volume of 474,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,488. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,446 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 234,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 135,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 772.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,816 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 98,120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 134,136 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $4,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

