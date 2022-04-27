Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.48

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.35. Piraeus Financial shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 18,850 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piraeus Financial (BPIRD)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.