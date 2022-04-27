Pirate Chain Price Tops $1.59 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00004099 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $305.70 million and $1.01 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.84 or 0.00380183 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00080902 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00084931 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006159 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,807,267 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

