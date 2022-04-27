Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

TSE:PZA opened at C$13.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$432.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of C$10.02 and a one year high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.42.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$137.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.