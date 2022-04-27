PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.
PJT traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $67.94. 299,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,366. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.
Several research firms have commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.
PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.
