Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.37

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

PORBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pola Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM Ã THREE brand names.

