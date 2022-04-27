Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.22 billion-$9.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.33 billion.Polaris also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.10-$10.40 EPS.
Shares of Polaris stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,002. Polaris has a one year low of $96.30 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.38.
In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
