Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.22 billion-$9.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.33 billion.Polaris also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.10-$10.40 EPS.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,002. Polaris has a one year low of $96.30 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.38.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

