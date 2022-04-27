PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). PolarityTE posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 321.00% and a negative return on equity of 116.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PolarityTE by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PolarityTE by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PolarityTE by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 107,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,616. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.01.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

