PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,128,000 after acquiring an additional 212,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 93,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

