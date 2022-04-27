PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCH opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

PCH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

