Precious Shipping Public (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Shares Up 12%

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.56 and last traded at 0.56. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 986 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.50.

Precious Shipping Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSGFF)

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ore and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

