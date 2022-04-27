Primecoin (XPM) Price Down 18.6% This Week

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $152.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,475,407 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

