Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives $74.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFG. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

