Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 9,336 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 595.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WST. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $332.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.63 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.82.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

