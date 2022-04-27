Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 2.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Snap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

SNAP opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853 in the last 90 days.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.