Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

