Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 621,740 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,637,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

