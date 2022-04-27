Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

NUE stock opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.25. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

