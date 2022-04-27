Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 243,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.47 and a 200-day moving average of $130.53. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

