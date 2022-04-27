Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after buying an additional 383,727 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Fastenal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,343,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,061,000 after buying an additional 45,998 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.