Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after acquiring an additional 596,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,477,000 after purchasing an additional 145,338 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

Shares of ROST opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.