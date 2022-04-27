Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,555 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

