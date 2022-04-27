Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

BMY stock opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $164.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

