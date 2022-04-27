Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 402 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $214.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.41 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.